Homelessness is predicted to worsen following the Australian Federal Election in May as cautious investors hold off on development applications. Inspire Realty founder and property advisor Colin Lee says some investors and developers are holding off on developments until after the election is completed. "Every developer I have spoken with nationally in the last three weeks has been waiting and seeing what the new government will put into place on negative gearing," Mr Lee said. "Properties will not go down. People need a place to live and property is in high demand from renters and buyers." Agents have reported that landlords in competitive markets are being inundated with a record number of rental applications amid a shortage of available rental properties. Sales and Administration manager at LJ Hooker Property Centre Cleveland James Carmichael says rental availability in the area has hit a record low. "Available rentals are still very tight. It is a record low for availability," he says. "For the availability and stability of housing, it's still tight, but we are seeing more properties come onto the market." In March, the national rental vacancy rate fell to one per cent according to Domain with all capital cities now operating in a landlord's market. "It's about time in property rather than timing the property. Homes are not being built fast enough to accommodate demand and we have a ferocious appetite from overseas," says Mr Lee. The issue of homelessness is expected to escalate with the number of homeless people in Australia rising to 290,000 according to Launch Housing, up from 116,000 in 2016.

