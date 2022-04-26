news, local-news, real estate, property, rental crisis, homelessness, federal election 2022

Homelessness is predicted to worsen following the Australian Federal Election in May as cautious investors hold off on development applications. Inspire Realty founder and property advisor Colin Lee says some investors and developers are holding off on developments until after the election is completed. "Every developer I have spoken with nationally in the last three weeks has been waiting and seeing what the new government will put into place on negative gearing," Mr Lee said. He says this cautiousness would lead to increased rental and sale prices as demand will continue to outstrip supply following the election. "Properties will not go down. People need a place to live and property is in high demand from renters and buyers." Agents have reported that landlords in competitive markets are being inundated with a record number of rental applications amid a shortage of available rental properties. Sales and Administration manager at LJ Hooker Property Centre Cleveland James Carmichael says rental availability in the area has hit a record low. "Available rentals are still very tight. It is a record low for availability," he says. "For the availability and stability of housing, it's still tight, but we are seeing more properties come onto the market." Domain's latest Rental Vacancy Report found that the national rental vacancy rate fell to one per cent in March, with all capital cities now operating in a landlord's market. The reopening of international and domestic borders has also added pressure to the rental market. "It's about time in property rather than timing the property. Homes are not being built fast enough to accommodate demand and we have a ferocious appetite from overseas," says Mr Lee. The issue of homelessness is expected to escalate, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics reporting in 2016 more than 116,000 people were homeless throughout Australia. According to Launch Housing, there are now more than 290,000 homeless people and growing across the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/f455b582-f24d-4b03-9816-b53eb03461ff.jpg/r0_131_800_583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg