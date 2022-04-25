OPINION: The Last Post always gets to me

news, local-news,

The sounds of the bugle playing 'The Last Post' always gets to me. I have long stopped trying to fight the tear that rolls down my cheek as that melody drifts across the air. Maybe the emotion is due to the fact that that melody represents so many that died so I could stand at our ANZAC Day service on a rainy autumn day and admire the colours of the leaves, without fear. The Anzac Day march and service fill me with a mixture of pride and sadness, I always feel this way on this day. Children marching, relatives wearing medals for those who could not march, crowds of people, families, young and old saying 'thank you' to those who served. Gallipoli was part of the war that was supposed to end all wars. It was a war that was devastating in regards to the lives lost on both sides of the conflict. Hearing the words echoed from the president of the RSL Sub-Branch to a high school student, to the town's mayor today, that war should be commemorated but not celebrated, and seeing the nods of agreement from the gathered crowd, fills me with a hope that the sacrifice those diggers made when they landed in Gallipoli was not in vain. War is futile and violence achieves nothing. Lest we forget....

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/f2c619ee-e20b-4100-b2c4-080d997cddab.JPG/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg