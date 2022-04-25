news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been hospitalised with smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a Victoria Point address in the early hours of Anzac Day. A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene on Colburn Avenue at 1.47am. The woman, whose age could not be confirmed, was taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition. QAS said the fire took place at a private residence. Paramedics were also called to Cornubia this morning after an incident reported on Beenleigh Redland Bay Road and Bryants Road shortly after 1am. QAS said no one involved required transport to hospital. Read more local news here

