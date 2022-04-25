news, local-news, Redlands, rugby union, mudcrabs, players, scrum, dominate, wyatt cup, Irish

The Redlands Mudcrabs Rugby Union fought through wet and rainy conditions on Friday night to take a win over fierce rivals the Southern Bay Cyclones. Blitzing the side with an 18-13 win, the weather was no match for the Mudcrabs Men's B team playing in the Wyatt Cup competition. Team captain Keith 'Irish' Taylor said credit was due to the forwards who got their team over the line through tough conditions. "We played hard and took the points that were on offer to us but it was a forwards dominating game because of the weather, which didn't help fast, free flowing footy at the back," Irish said. "It was dominated by scrums and line outs but it was a very hard game with lots of good tackles and plays from both sides. "They had an opportunity to win it right on the end and we held them up over the line on the last play of the game so we had to dig deep to hold them out but they were a formidable force." Irish said the Cyclones were Redlands' biggest rivals and enjoyed the chance to play socially against them. "It's good to have a couple of strong teams in Redlands playing social footy," he said. "It was a great game of rugby played hard, fair and in good spirits. "They put in a very decent effort on the night and I think they'll be a force to be reckoned with throughout this year." Irish said the team was taking the opportunity to play socially but still had great depth and experience in the group. "It all kind of came together late last year when one of our mates died of a heart attack," he said. "There's a lot of experience in the team like Russell Browning who played professional rugby in France and for the Reds, Jordan Taupo who played for Australian Sevens, and we just wanted to play rugby for our mate." This week the team has another challenge ahead of them against the Rebels in Bulimba and a few skills to work on before Friday night. "The more we play together, the better we will be."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/6d508782-4666-4787-8556-44f8692acb47.JPG/r720_470_5053_2918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg