Early voting centres to open May 9 ahead of federal election
Early voting centres will open on May 9 to all voters who are unable to attend a polling booth on election day.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the Australian Electoral Commission is working to ensure each venue undertakes the appropriate COVID safety measures so people feel comfortable to come vote.
The Australian Electoral Commission is urging Australians to plan their vote carefully amidst the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the AEC is working to ensure, "each venue has the appropriate COVID safety measures in place and people can feel comfortable to come and vote."
A full list of early voting centres for the seats of Bowman, Forde, Rankin and Wright are below.
The early voting centres listed below are those currently confirmed by the Australian Electoral Commission and includes the dates and times the locations will be open.
Bowman:
- Brisbane BOWMAN PPVC - St James College, 60 Gloucester St, SPRING HILL QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Brisbane Central BOWMAN PPVC - Brisbane City Hall, King George Square, BRISBANE CITY QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Capalaba BOWMAN PPVC - Uniting Church Capalaba, 30-32 Ney Rd, CAPALABA QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Cleveland PPVC - Cleveland Baptist Church, 240 Bloomfield Street, CLEVELAND QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm; 21 May 8am-6pm)
- Victoria Point PPVC - The Link Victoria Point, YMCA Victoria Point, 126-128 Link Rd, VICTORIA POINT QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
Forde:
- Beenleigh FORDE PPVC - Beenleigh Showgrounds, 1-19 Showgrounds Dr, BEENLEIGH QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm; 21 May 8am-6pm)
- Browns Plains FORDE PPVC - E1, 12 Enterprise Way, 6-12 Enterprise Way BROWNS PLAINS QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Gold Coast North FORDE PPVC - Pimpama Community Centre Sports Hub, 139 Rifle Range Rd PIMPAMA QLD (14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Helensvale FORDE PPVC - Helensvale Senior Citizens Club, 37 Discovery Dr, HELENSVALE QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Loganholme FORDE PPVC - Loganholme Cricket Club, 106-108 Tansey Dr, TANAH MERAH QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Springwood FORDE PPVC - Springwood Community Centre, 53-57 Cinderella Dr, SPRINGWOOD QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Woodridge FORDE PPVC - Shop 13&15, 76-82 Queens Rd, Queens Road Shopping Village, SLACKS CREEK QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
Rankin:
- Beenleigh RANKIN PPVC - Beenleigh Showgrounds, 1-19 Showgrounds Dr, BEENLEIGH QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Brisbane Central RANKIN PPVC - Brisbane City Hall, King George Square, BRISBANE CITY QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Brisbane RANKIN PPVC - St James College, 60 Gloucester St, SPRING HILL QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Browns Plains RANKIN PPVC - E1, 12 Enterprise Way, 6-12 Enterprise Way BROWNS PLAINS QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Loganholme RANKIN PPVC - Loganholme Cricket Club, 106-108 Tansey Dr, TANAH MERAH QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Rocklea RANKIN PPVC - The Construction Training Centre, Hugh Hamilton Room, 460-492 Beaudesert Rd, SALISBURY QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Springwood RANKIN PPVC - Springwood Community Centre, 53-57 Cinderella Dr, SPRINGWOOD QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Woodridge RANKIN PPVC - Shop 13&15, 76-82 Queens Rd, Queens Road Shopping Village, SLACKS CREEK QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm; 21 May 8am-6pm)
Wright:
- Beaudesert PPVC - Telemon Street Shop Front, 1 Telemon St, BEAUDESERT QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Beenleigh WRIGHT PPVC - Beenleigh Showgrounds, 1-19 Showgrounds Dr, BEENLEIGH QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Browns Plains WRIGHT PPVC - E1, 12 Enterprise Way, 6-12 Enterprise Way, BROWNS PLAINS QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Carrara WRIGHT PPVC - DC Church, 3 Chisholm Rd, CARRARA QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Gatton PPVC - Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, 34 Lake Apex Dr, GATTON QLD (9-13 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8:30am-5:30pm; 20 May 8:30am-6pm)
- Helensvale WRIGHT PPVC - Helensvale Senior Citizens Club, 37 Discovery Dr, HELENSVALE QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
- Reedy Creek WRIGHT PPVC - Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 10 Gemvale Rd, REEDY CREEK QLD (9-13 May 8am-8pm; 14 May 9am-4pm; 16-19 May 8am-8pm; 20 May 8am-6pm)
Candidates
Bowman: Walter Todd (One Nation), Mary-Jane Stevens (United Australia), Ian Mazlin (Greens), Henry Pike (Liberal National), Phil Johnson (TNL), Donisha Duff (Labor)
Forde: Roxanne O'Halloran (United Australia), Bert van Manen (Liberal National), Jordan Hall (Greens), Samuel Holland (TNL), Rowan Holzberger (Labor), Seschelle Matterson (One Nation), Tobby Sutherland (Liberal Democrats), Christopher Greaves (Independent), Linda McCarthy (Animal Justice)
Rankin: Paul Darwen (Liberal National), Neil Cotter (Greens), Jeff Crank (United Australia), Glen Cookson (One Nation), Suzanne Clarke (Animal Justice), Jim Chalmers (Labor)
Wright: Scott Buchholz (Liberal National), Cassandra Duffill (United Australia), Keith Hicks (One Nation), Shonna-Lee Banasiak (Federation), Pam McCreadie (Labor), Nicole Thompson (Greens)