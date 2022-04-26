news, local-news, federal election 2022, pre-polling, early voting centres, aec

Early voting centres will open on May 9 to all voters who are unable to attend a polling booth on election day. Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the Australian Electoral Commission is working to ensure each venue undertakes the appropriate COVID safety measures so people feel comfortable to come vote. The Australian Electoral Commission is urging Australians to plan their vote carefully amidst the ongoing threat of COVID-19. Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the AEC is working to ensure, "each venue has the appropriate COVID safety measures in place and people can feel comfortable to come and vote." A full list of early voting centres for the seats of Bowman, Forde, Rankin and Wright are below. The early voting centres listed below are those currently confirmed by the Australian Electoral Commission and includes the dates and times the locations will be open. Bowman: Forde: Rankin: Wright: Candidates Bowman: Walter Todd (One Nation), Mary-Jane Stevens (United Australia), Ian Mazlin (Greens), Henry Pike (Liberal National), Phil Johnson (TNL), Donisha Duff (Labor) Forde: Roxanne O'Halloran (United Australia), Bert van Manen (Liberal National), Jordan Hall (Greens), Samuel Holland (TNL), Rowan Holzberger (Labor), Seschelle Matterson (One Nation), Tobby Sutherland (Liberal Democrats), Christopher Greaves (Independent), Linda McCarthy (Animal Justice) Rankin: Paul Darwen (Liberal National), Neil Cotter (Greens), Jeff Crank (United Australia), Glen Cookson (One Nation), Suzanne Clarke (Animal Justice), Jim Chalmers (Labor) Wright: Scott Buchholz (Liberal National), Cassandra Duffill (United Australia), Keith Hicks (One Nation), Shonna-Lee Banasiak (Federation), Pam McCreadie (Labor), Nicole Thompson (Greens)

