For a long while, Phil Johnson has seen great (and yet unrealised) potential at both local and national level for all Australians to enjoy a positive future across all of society, even while addressing challenging issues like climate change. Phil is the TNL candidate for the Seat of Bowman and he has a proactive vision for Australia's future. He believes Australia needs a new vision in order to address critical issues such as renewable energy, education, technology, health, human rights and the economy. He is not a career politician. He works as a sustainability/business advisor and has a long history in health and executive leadership. With this, and as a father and grandfather, Phil sees opportunities for empowering, educating and mentoring new generations in learning relevant, future-driven skills. "Australia needs to plan for and invest in a new future, adapting a new vision with every generation," he said. "I am a baby boomer, but I am standing in Bowman to change the political trajectory, which currently has huge debt, no hope for a home, rising costs of living, quickly degrading services and support, and a loss of trust and confidence in the future for which our federal politicians must be held to account." Net Zero 2030 is a major policy for TNL and according to Phil, it is critical to act now to be able to achieve the change and his is a call to action towards stopping emissions. "The Federal Government's 'gas led recovery' is an export program, not local jobs and is designed to keep emissions going. Australia pays subsidies to fossil fuels at 56 times the annual budget of disaster recovery. That is not a good sign for Australia," Phil said. Phil believes Australians have lost faith and trust in the current political climate with a government whose leaders are non-accountable, and this is the reason TNL was formed. "Under the current political model career politicians are allowed, and encouraged by opportunity, and lack of transparency and truth, to hold on to power and elected office no matter the cost to Australia and the Australian people." TNL's charter in based on integrity, compassion and justice, with a vision for the qualities that are necessary for good national leadership and elected representation. TNL is independent from all other parties, lobby groups and has no vested interests, apart from seeing Australia with a new vision and real action building the future Australia needs. If elected, he would like to create an interactive website for Redlands residents where they could provide comments and feedback on local issues as they arise. In turn, he would provide regular updates on parliamentary engagements and activities including general and broader issues and topics that are being raised with him by the community. "And that is what Australia needs. No more career politicians, but rather true elected representatives listening to and acting for the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/69a9bd83-9927-484b-98a0-5a83e361b1c4.jpg/r0_334_1715_1303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Phil Johnson has a proactive vision for Australia's future

Moving forward: TNL candidate for the Seat of Bowman Phil Johnson wants to focus on future generations to help address real-world issues. Photo: Supplied For a long while, Phil Johnson has seen great (and yet unrealised) potential at both local and national level for all Australians to enjoy a positive future across all of society, even while addressing challenging issues like climate change. Phil is the TNL candidate for the Seat of Bowman and he has a proactive vision for Australia's future. He believes Australia needs a new vision in order to address critical issues such as renewable energy, education, technology, health, human rights and the economy. He is not a career politician. He works as a sustainability/business advisor and has a long history in health and executive leadership. With this, and as a father and grandfather, Phil sees opportunities for empowering, educating and mentoring new generations in learning relevant, future-driven skills. "Australia needs to plan for and invest in a new future, adapting a new vision with every generation," he said. "I am a baby boomer, but I am standing in Bowman to change the political trajectory, which currently has huge debt, no hope for a home, rising costs of living, quickly degrading services and support, and a loss of trust and confidence in the future for which our federal politicians must be held to account." Net Zero 2030 is a major policy for TNL and according to Phil, it is critical to act now to be able to achieve the change and his is a call to action towards stopping emissions. "The Federal Government's 'gas led recovery' is an export program, not local jobs and is designed to keep emissions going. Australia pays subsidies to fossil fuels at 56 times the annual budget of disaster recovery. That is not a good sign for Australia," Phil said. Phil believes Australians have lost faith and trust in the current political climate with a government whose leaders are non-accountable, and this is the reason TNL was formed. "Under the current political model career politicians are allowed, and encouraged by opportunity, and lack of transparency and truth, to hold on to power and elected office no matter the cost to Australia and the Australian people." TNL's charter in based on integrity, compassion and justice, with a vision for the qualities that are necessary for good national leadership and elected representation. TNL is independent from all other parties, lobby groups and has no vested interests, apart from seeing Australia with a new vision and real action building the future Australia needs. If elected, he would like to create an interactive website for Redlands residents where they could provide comments and feedback on local issues as they arise. In turn, he would provide regular updates on parliamentary engagements and activities including general and broader issues and topics that are being raised with him by the community. "And that is what Australia needs. No more career politicians, but rather true elected representatives listening to and acting for the community." SHARE