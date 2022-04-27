news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council has approved an application to split a residential block in a medium-density zone at Wellington Point. Cr Wendy Boglary put forward a motion at the April council meeting, which sought approval to subdivide the property at Rye Street into two 405 square metre blocks. Officers recommended in a report that councillors refuse the application, outlining lot size, density, and character concerns. It said the reconfiguration was inconsistent with the minimum lot size in the MDR zone and would not allow for a range of potential future uses. The report also said the proposed development would cause further fragmentation of MDR land and compromise future medium density development on adjoining land. Multiple councillors - including Boglary, Rowanne McKenzie and Paul Bishop - commented that the subdivision should be approved because it was in character with the surrounding area. "A city plan is very interpretative and while we draft it with as much diligence as we can to recognise regional plans by the state when we get applications, every single one is different and we have to look at the location," Cr Boglary said. "The medium density zone code does allow for dwelling houses, it does provide for a range of dwelling sizes, and it does allow for subdivision when the lots are consistent with the density and character of the surrounding neighbourhood, which this one is. "Interpretive or not, if you look at this site with the actual City Plan, this reconfiguration does result in the creation of lots which facilities the uses, character and outcomes that the City Plan was designed to deliver." Councillors voted eight to three in favour of the development, with Peter Mitchell, Paul Golle and Mark Edwards dissenting. Speaking against the motion, Cr Mitchell said the council had used the same planning rules to reject a similar proposal in recent months. "I respect the rights of these applicants to do what they've done and respect the majority decision of the council, but these are tough calls and there are impacts on the broader opportunities that may be available in the future," he said. "The professional officers with many years of experience interpreting these matters have come down. Their recommendation under the same code has given us the advice that they feel it is a bridge slightly too far." Cr Bishop said splitting the block into 405 square metre lots would not constrain future development and would instead bring the property in line with the surrounding area. "We need to consider the technical decision from officers in the context of the community's expectations, which at this time - I believe - are very much in line with what is in the surrounding area," he said. "I thank the officers for their work, but I think this is a point where we need to say 'not yet, not now and not at this time for these reasons and we need to support the applicants." Cr Golle raised issues with stormwater management at the property in the context of recent flooding and questioned why the potential loss of koala habitat was being overlooked. "There is a lot of talk in the community about the preservation of koala habitat," he said. "While there isn't a lot in this particular area, it seems convenient that on this particular site, there can be the removal of large eucalyptus trees. "We can look at this and go ', it's OK to remove them here, but we can't remove them elsewhere."

