news, local-news, volleyball, redlands association, play, game, win, loss, match, premier volleyball league

Redlands Volleyball's division one women's team blitzed their first set of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season and came back from a third set defeat to take the win over Elite Volleyball Club. The team came out firing to take the first set 25-20 after strong serves from Julia Tarrant and defence structure from Holly Adams. Team captain Catherine Birch said her team slipped up in the third set but came back to win the game in the fourth. "We faced a slight lack in concentration during the 3rd set which allowed Elite to capitalise and take their only set of the game," Birch said. "Ciana Strickland debuted for Redlands and proved her selection with some great kills in the last set." Coach Brendon Stokes said he was happy with his team's ability to absorb momentum and change things around to suit their game play. The entire association headed into the PVL season with a united front, although the division one and two men's teams both went down 0-3 to Elite and South Brisbane Wolves respectively. The women's division three team won both of their matches in a double header round 3-1. The division two women's side suffered a tough 0-3 loss against Slavic United but hope to come back next week after showing promising form. Birch said all teams would have a week off over the Labour Day long weekend to play round two on May 8. "We are lucky enough to have next Sunday off, so we are looking forward to celebrating our win but getting back to work and training hard to come up with another win against Griffith University."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/3756abeb-2c73-48a7-ba42-fcddbdedb178.JPG/r3_573_5998_3960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg