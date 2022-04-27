news, local-news,

LABOR politician Kristina Keneally has apologised to former MP Andrew Laming over a series of social media posts published in 2021. Ms Keneally, who is running for the NSW seat of Fowler at the federal election, wrote on Twitter last week that the claims made about Mr Laming were "false and defamatory". "I unconditionally withdraw those claims and apologise to Andrew Laming for the hurt and offences caused to him by reason of my conduct," she said. Ms Keneally's apology related to a series of tweets made about the long-serving Bowman MP across March, May and June last year. Mr Laming thanked Ms Keneally for deleting the comments. "Every element of these media stories are before the federal court as part of defamation proceedings against Nine Media, so I am unable to comment further at this stage," he said. The apology comes after the ABC agreed to pay Mr Laming $79,000 to settle a legal matter over tweets made by investigative journalist Louise Milligan last year. Mr Laming, who served as Bowman MP for 18 years, will not stand at the May election. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/3e7708b1-2097-4abf-9e20-0bc7784d4b78.JPG/r0_594_4401_3081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg