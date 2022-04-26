news, local-news,

Mates Theatre Genesis Inc. will transform the Donald Simpson Centre into a suburban cul-de-sac emblazoned with Christmas lights for its production of Summer Wonderland from May 5-15. The audience will step into Dickens Court, where a Christmas Lights competition has the neighbours at war. Old fashioned battler Bob, played by Dennis Walsh, has just lost his job. His neighbour Eugene (Trevor Sammon) is in serious debt after the arrival of his mail order bride, Svetlana (Amanda Lay), and the snobs across the road are desperate to buy a beachfront apartment. Summer Wonderland is a Christmas comedy about fake snow, fairy lights and the great Australian dream, written by award winning playwright, Matthew Ryan. Directed by Suze Harpur, the cast includes Anna Bober as Mrs Slade and young newcomers; Ronan Mason as Foster, and Sammy Jo Toussaint Guild as Demoiselle. Screen and Media TAFE graduate, Sam Galatola is stage manager and light and sound technician Mike Daniell will design and operate the lighting and sound behind the scenes. In a true collaboration of community groups, the set has been constructed by the Alexandra Hills Men's Shed. Founded in 1990, MATES is the longest running community theatre group in the Redlands and will stage future productions at the Donald Simpson Centre, giving centre members access to quality community theatre. MATES will continue to host workshops and StageworX script readings at the Birkdale School of Arts hall. Performances will be held at 7.30pm on May 5, 6, 8, 12,13 and 15 with 2pm shows on Sundays, May 8 and 15. Tickets are adults $25, concession $20 and student/child $15. Book on matestg.org.au and 0492 875 853. Patrons will require evidence of double vaccination for COVID-19 or a medical exemption certificate The Donald Simpson Community Centre is situated at 172 Bloomfield Street, Cleveland.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/abfc0177-b302-43c1-9592-11659b202a46.jpg/r892_941_7063_4428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mates puts on Summer Wonderland at the Donald Simpson Centre