news, local-news, weather, rain, cool

South-east Queensland endured a cool and wet end to last week with cloudy skies and light showers dotting the region over the weekend. Temperatures cooled down last week dropping to low to mid-20s with light rain and partly cloudy skies. Similar conditions were felt throughout the weekend with more light showers and cool daytime temps reaching low to mid-20s. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting similar conditions this week with Wednesday bringing partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain. Light winds are predicted with temperatures falling to between 12 and 16 overnight and rising to mid to high 20s during the day. Sun protection is recommended from 9:10 am to 2:10 pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 5. Thursday will again be similar with a slightly higher chance of showers (60%) predicted for the afternoon and evening. Low overnight temperatures between 14 and 17 will be experienced with daytime temperatures reaching the low to high 20s. Friday will bring more low overnight temperatures with daytime temperatures predicted to reach a high of 23. There will be a 50% chance of rainfall predicted to fall between 0 to 3mm. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight on Saturday reaching a low of 11 and a daytime high of 23. Rain is unlikely to fall over the weekend with 10% chance on Saturday dropping to 5% on Sunday. Likewise, Logan and the Scenic Rim can also expect similar conditions with maximums of 26 degrees on Wednesday, cooling down to 23 degrees by Friday and remaining there for the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/f344f9c7-7037-469e-a65b-0b57418e719d.jpg/r9_376_4021_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Temperatures to drop as possible showers forecast for Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim to end the week Jeremy Cook