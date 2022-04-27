news, local-news, weather, rain, cool

South-east Queensland is in for a cool and possibly wet end to the week as rain predicted to fall across the region. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting daytime temperatures will drop in to the low to mid-20s on Wednesday after similar temperatures were experienced the previous week. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with light winds and a 60% chance of rain. Sun protection is recommended from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm with the UV Index predicted to reach a high of 6. Similar conditions are expected in the Redlands on Thursday with light winds and partly cloudy skies while in the morning and afternoon there is a 70% chance of showers predicted. By Friday, light winds will become east to south-easterly during the morning then light during the afternoon while temperatures are expected to remain similar with a 70% chance of rain falling at 1-3mm. Conditions will remain similar throughout the weekend and into Monday with the likelihood of rain dropping to 50% by Sunday and then rising back to 60% on Monday with daytime temperatures reaching mid to high 20s. Logan and the Scenic Rim will experience similar conditions with a 70% chance of rain expected from Wednesday through to Friday as temperatures are expected to rise to 27 degrees on Saturday and 28 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures to drop as possible showers forecast for Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim to end the week Jeremy Cook