comment, opinion,

I have always had short nails - clean, unbitten but short nails. I look at some women with long nails and admire them greatly. Having long nails means reinvention in my world. I know if my nails grew, typing this story would have to be done in a new way, playing a Chopin Nocturne might just wake somebody up and picking something up might involve more working body parts than are currently engaged. The hypothesis remains untested to date, but such is my observation. Therefore that manicure world that you wander past at local shopping centres and in local malls is like another country to me. There they are, feet soaking, hands languidly lolling in a liquid bath, head back, eyes unfocussed, people scurrying about showing bottles of nail polishing like they are fine wines. I have had a small taste of the nail salon when a friend gave me a voucher as a zero birthday gift and I have to say, I rather liked it. My nails looked spiffy for months and I wasn't the only one to glance at them repeatedly with great admiration. I thought then that this could be a treat I would continue to give myself, but as so many of these good intentions go, that treat remains alluring yet distant. That is until recently. Because not only do I have one personal nail manicurist, but two, each vying for the thrill and opportunity to apply polish with great abandon to my nails regardless of length. The oldest of the two manicurist has a book, which she flicks through first so I can select the style and pattern of the polish before bringing out a small range of vivid colours, some of which I have never spotted on a colour chart. She has glitter and stickers and other adornments with which to decorate once the polish has been applied. The youngest manicurist goes for the direct approach and just pops the polish on, without the frills, applying it with an artful skill akin to Pro Hart. Just as he throws paint on a canvas and slips across the top of it with full body, so does she dab this way and that way, polish going on side to side, front to back and throwing in a bit of dot painting. It looks surprisingly good, once finished. Both grand daughters have nailed it. Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/4a6100b8-c68e-45a2-ba93-68576f31865e_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg