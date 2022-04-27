news, local-news, redlands satellite hospital, sod turned, queensland health, kim richards, yvette d'ath, GPs, redland bay, Redland hospital

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says GPs will push the message to Redland residents about satellite hospitals as the first sod is turned on the Redland Bay site. The Redlands Satellite Hospital is one of seven to be built in Queensland to ease pressure on major hospitals across the state. The state opposition believes building an Intensive Care Unit at the Redlands Hospital would be a better use of taxpayers' money. However, Ms D'Ath said the hospitals would be operational in 2023 and make room in major hospitals for more beds. "These hospitals will take pressure off our major hospitals, including right here at Redland Hospital, by having a minor illness and injury clinic," she said. "Some of these satellite hospitals will have renal dialysis chairs, oncology and outpatient community-based services, so it means that people will not have to go to bigger hospitals for these services." "We're redirecting or diverting people away from our emergency departments with minor illnesses or injuries." "This creates extra space for us to put beds. That's overnight beds, emergency care and planned care." Satellite Hospitals will be built in the Redlands alongside Eight Mile Plains, Caboolture, Ripley, Pine Rivers, Tugun and Bribie Island. Ms D'Ath said the Queensland Government would use already established health services to push the message about what satellite hospitals have to offer and how to access them. "We hope that we can work with the Primary Health Networks, the General Practitioners, primary and allied health care in the community, as well as hospitals to get that information out there," she said. "I think once people realise that they can come here with a minor injury or illness much quicker than going to an ED room word of mouth will probably draw demand into these facilities. "If we can divert these people away from hospitals and get them early intervention and prevention care at facilities like this, then they may never need to go to hospital. "That's our aim... if people look after their health early and get some of those services close to their community, hopefully, we won't need to see them in hospital." Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the state government was "doing the heavy lifting" to provide better health services in the Redlands. "Our community is growing down here in the southern Redlands and we've got our island communities as well that I know will benefit from being able to access ferries and healthcare right here on this site here in Redland Bay," she said. "I have fought hard to ensure that the Redlands gets the health facilities it needs - especially as more people decide to call our community home." Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the money would have been better spent on an Intensive Care Unit at Redland Hospital. "Annastacia Palaszczuk has put lives at risk and has not kept Redlanders safe by ignoring medical experts who suggested building an ICU," he said. "We should have an ICU operating there already, but instead, we have an external temporary solution."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/d563ed5e-bbe0-4799-b4da-8ab831847a63.JPG/r1027_265_5560_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg