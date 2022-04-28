news, local-news, athletics, champion, medals, pio bunin, win, victoria point, octogenarian

A Victoria Point octogenarian has thrown himself into athletics and proves it is never too late to try something new. Pio Bunin started running just ten years ago and has achieved amazing results at state and national competitions at 80-years old. At the Gold Coast Masters Athletics championships in March, he won gold medals in all five events he competed in, the 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m runs and the long jump. In April Bunin competed at the Australian Masters Athletic (AMA) Championships, his first chance to come up against national competitors At the AMA he competed in eight events and won Bronze in the 400m run, Silver in 60m, 100m, 200m runs and the men's 4x400m relay. He took the top prizes for long jump, 80m hurdles and 200m hurdles and broke the Queensland Masters Record in the men's 80-85 80m hurdles with a time of 19.2 sec. Bunin moved to the Redlands in 1961 and worked as a fruit and vegetable farmer, and in Redland primary schools as a cleaner. He said athletics was a childhood dream he decided to fulfil in his retirement. "It's never too late to have big dreams and turn those dreams into reality," he said. "You can achieve your goals at any age." He said he was grateful for the support of his family and his wife both on and off the track. Daughter Julie Leadley said she was inspired by her father's commitment and drive. "He is an inspiration to all his family. To see him run competitively alongside athletes, who were and are professional runners and athletes." "The grandkids are his greatest supporters and they all get excited to see their Nonno's medal haul after each competition. "His level of commitment is inspiring and to watch him run various distances while jumping hurdles at a height of 68.6cm, which at his age is pretty amazing. "Tenacity, discipline and dedication are Dad's character strengths we all admire." Bunin has competed locally and nationally at the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Tasmania but also overseas in Spain, France and New Zealand. He hopes to compete at the Queensland Masters Athletics competition at Mackay in June and aims to break the Queensland 300m hurdle record.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/241c2215-9cd5-446b-b1b6-5b7685ea02ca.jpeg/r0_472_1514_1327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg