news, local-news, volunteers, Star Community services, redlands, national volunteer week, covid, achievements

Redland residents going out of their way to help their communities are recognised each year by STAR Community Services for National Volunteers Week. Two of last year's volunteer of the year winners reflected on how they helped their organisations bounce back after COVID. Richard Rogers from Sailability Bayside volunteers as treasurer for the organisation which provides sailing experiences for people with physical or mental disabilities. The group hosts sessions every Monday and Thursday during the school term. Mr Rogers said the group regularly sailed between 80 and 100 clients per day, but numbers had dipped since COVID, although he hoped to get things back up to speed soon. "There is still a high demand for our service and numbers will rebound quickly once COVID restrictions are over," he said. "I serve as the treasurer of Sailiability and I have been involved in developing and implementing our COVID procedures and sail as a skipper on our 303 two person boats." "As officer of the day I manage the operation on sailing days. This involves managing the 35 plus volunteers and servicing 50 plus clients and their carers. "I am also a certification officer, responsible for training and certifying new officers of the day. I was recently awarded Life Membership which was a great honour." Mission to Seafarers President Ross Nicholls was also recognised last year for his work to care for the well being of seafarers. "Governments globally stopped access to shore leave for seafarers in 2020 and the Queensland government is the first in Australia to allow them access off the ship again from February 2022," he said. "We have been campaigning with all Agencies, Border Force, Maritime Safety Queensland, Australian Maritime Safety Authority and the local shipping agents to safely facilitate shore leave for seafarers. "We are delighted that as of last week we have started to see a very small number of seafarers able to visit the centre. "We used to have 15,000 per year and so far this year we have had 20." By providing access to vaccinations, online shopping and welfare providers the organisation helps seafarers with limited social interactions get necessary services. "I am continuously engaging with the local maritime and wider communities to ensure the emotional, spiritual and physical wellbeing of the seafarer is understood and being considered," Mr Nicholls said. "They are commonly treated as a cheap commodity but their work environment is exposed to piracy, heavy weather, international hostilities, actual warfare and to top it all off, little to no communications with family and friends throughout an 11 month contract. "Our role in facilitating a broad range of welfare services to these forgotten international workers, who operate in a 24/7 workplace, is endless." More Redland volunteers will be recognised at the 2022 Celebration of Volunteers on May 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/46e49f3e-569f-4e1c-9446-74ed274ad4ac.png/r190_91_1480_820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg