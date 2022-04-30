news, local-news,

Bowman candidates have classed the cost of living, jobs and infrastructure as the top issues in the Redlands to be addressed by the person chosen to represent their electorate in May. Bowman candidates have shared their visions for the bayside at the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's Meet the Candidates event ahead of the federal election. About 60 Redland locals turned up to see what their potential representatives would do if elected to the Bowman seat. Liberal National Party candidate Henry Pike said he hoped to create a more secure future for the Redlands community. "We have been reminded over recent years that you know, our prosperity and our freedoms they're not preordained is something that we cannot take for granted," he said. "My vision is for a better connected city that can utilise the opportunity of the Olympic games on the horizon to get some of those big once in a generation projects and make them happen." Labor candidate Donisha Duff spoke to residents about her plans for the ever-changing landscape of the community after 30 years of living in the Redlands. "The role of the federal government is ensuring that we work with state and local governments to actually ensure its investment here and infrastructure," she said. "Accessing a qualified, skilled workforce ready for the future... is something that needs, training and development and something that a good federal government will unlock." Greens candidate Ian Mazlin has spearhead his campaign with strong opposition for the Toondah Harbour development, with the goal of preserving the environment for future generations and support small businesses. "I don't think our grandchildren would appreciate the way a crisis like the climate crisis is being approached. That technology will find a way and we'll keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best," he said. "A vote for the greens is not a wasted vote, in fact it has the potential to be a double value vote, sending a strong message to major parties that you're not happy with what they are doing." Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Walter Todd said, he had seen the need for better infrastructure for island communities first hand while living on Russell Island. "Infrastructure is poorly lacking for people, their families, and when it comes to the businesses, people need to have steady work and steady jobs," he said. "We've also noticed that when you come to the mainland, driving around you see how many businesses are closing and I think a lot of that will be ignored, so we need to bring people into jobs and we need manufacturing." TNL (formerly The New Liberals) candidate Phil Johnson said his aim was to restore voters' trust in federal politics after inaction on issues like climate change, homelessness and a national integrity commission. "Australia is running low on trust in politicians because of inaction on rights, protection for women, lack of disclosure, truth, transparency, reporting, accountability," he said. "We need infrastructure, we need new industries, manufacturing in all sectors across Redlands and the rest of the country, and we need a jobs program designed to deliver the skilled workforce needed in the future." United Australia Party candidate said she would focus on bringing freedom back to the Redlands. "I felt compelled to stand up when our freedoms and our liberties were being traded and eroded by tyrannical premiers and un-elected Chief Health Officers," she said. "A vote for me is a vote for Mary Jane Stevens, it is not a vote for Clive Palmer. I could be the voice that truly represents all people here not just those that comply." Voters will head to the polls on May 21, and pre-polling booths will May 9. Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming held the seat for 18 years but will not re-contest in 2022. He spoke at the Meet the Candidates event thanking his supporters and wished the candidates good luck in their campaigns.

