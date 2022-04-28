news, local-news, cycling, pedestrians, ormiston, council

Redland City Council has finished construction of a new pedestrian bridge in Ormiston providing a safe crossing for both pedestrians and cyclists over Hilliards Creek. Located in Fellmonger Park, the bridge will act as a link between Hilliards Park Drive and Sturgeon Street. Division 1 Councillor Wendy Boglary says the bridge will promote the recreational potential of the Hilliards Creek Environmental Corridor and is designed to increase use of the corridor's walking tracks and natural bushland. "Visitors and locals will appreciate the greater width for safety as a shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists," says Cr Boglary. "The bridge also provides a vital link for residents to local schools and train station, ensuring connectively of our local neighbourhood and assisting keeping cars off the roads," she says. Local cyclist and member of the Redlands Cycling & Multisport Club Case Scholtes says the new bridge will provide a much needed shortcut for cyclists during a time when the sport is thriving. "Kids in that estate at the back there would use that to go to the Ormiston College and also to Ormiston State School," says Mr Scholtes. "People can then walk their animals, it's tremendous and they just keep building them in the Redlands," he says. "I think it's great for people to get out in the fresh air and not be worried about traffic and cars, and when you go on those paths they are well utilized and I think they're great." Mr Scholtes says the cycling in the area is experiencing a boom of sorts recently with a new racetrack being built this year on Highland Rd. "Our club's gone gangbusters. We've got over 200 hundred members now," Mr Scholtes says. "Our plan is really to get young people and to get kids racing," he says. "So, all these paths are going to be a means of attracting more people onto bikes and more importantly, getting people out of their houses and into the fresh air." The total cost of the bridge is estimated to be around $500,000 and was funded through Phase 2 of the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The program is aimed at supporting local councils throughout Australia by delivering funding for local community infrastructure projects to assist local communities in their post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Another pedestrian bridge on Anita Street in Redland Bay has also been allocated funding with $800,000 being directed to the council under the Federal Government's program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/d3476cbb-8c1f-4bdf-aedb-d2fbdc5f100d.jpg/r2_143_2798_1723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg