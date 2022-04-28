news, local-news, funding, LNP, federal election, henry pike, sports, female, upgrades, clubhouse

The LNP has promised $1.84 million to be shared among three Bowman sporting clubs if the government is re-elected in May to provide a much-needed boost for female sports in the Redlands. Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike said the funding was guaranteed as a routine expenditure despite Australia's almost $1 trillion debt. In week two of the election campaign, Labor candidate Donisha Duff made a $700,000 election commitment to fund upgrades across seven Redlands sporting clubs if the Labor Party was elected. Mr Pike said the larger LNP funding spend was crucial to growing sport in the Redlands, particularly for female athletes. "We have a whole heap of girls playing sport in the Redlands who have not had the facilities to cater to them," he said. "Now is the opportunity for these clubs that have sort of dabbled in female sport to finally probably ramp it up full scale, both for girls and women." The LNP has committed $300,000 to construct new female change rooms at the Capalaba Bulldogs Football Club and $1.5 million to upgrade the clubhouse and build female change rooms at the Alexandra Hills Australian Football Club. Island communities will also benefit with $40,000 for new shade structures for the North Stradbroke Island Rugby League & Allsports Club at Ron Stark Oval, Dunwich. "Our city's sporting clubs play a critical role in the development of our young people and I'm pleased to be able to support them with these commitments," Mr Pike said. Mr Pike said the funding would be guaranteed even though the government had been in debt since before the pandemic. "Before that, it was debt left over from the Labor Party that we have been trying to engage in a long process of budget repair," he said. "What we don't want is a sharp, very quick budget repair, leading to massive cuts and having to cut services. "What we do in these election campaigns is make all the announcements and then in the last few weeks, we release the figures. "It's quite a routine expenditure for the federal government and the full costings will be out in about a week once it's all ticked off by the parliamentary budget office." He said the people of Bowman could trust that the upgrades would happen if the LNP were elected and that past promises which couldn't be fulfilled had failed to get through the elected parliament. "These commitments don't require legislative support, it's routine expenditure and it will definitely happen under a re-elected LNP government," he said.

