news, local-news,

POLICE have charged two people with more than 30 offences as part of investigations into a series of vehicle break-ins across April. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Tingalpa, have been refused bail and are due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on May 20. Police recovered a significant haul of suspected stolen tools from a bayside address on Sunday, April 24. Several tools have been returned to their owners, but police say they are yet to identify all victims. Police say many tools have distinctive markings and they are aware of the general area from which they were stolen. Anyone who recognises the tools pictured is urged to contact Bayside Property Crime Team on 07 3824 9344. Read more local news here

