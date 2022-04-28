community,

THE state government has launched a planning study to upgrade Mount Cotton Road as part of the $27.5 billion Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program. A tender has been awarded for the study's first stage, with engineering and development company SMEC Australia to investigate upgrade options between Duncan Road and Double Jump Road. Redlands MP Kim Richards said funding for the study had increased to $1.5 million, allowing planning to include key intersections. "The planning study includes reviewing existing accesses and increasing capacity along the corridor to improve traffic flow, efficiency and safety," she said. Capalaba MP Don Brown said the Transport and Main Roads Department was looking at allowing the community to provide feedback on the proposed upgrade options this year. "The consultation will help identify challenges and opportunities as we work closely with Redlands and Logan councils, and other stakeholders," he said. Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the study would look at options for safety and efficiency improvements. "Mount Cotton Road is a key connector for this community, so we need to make sure the project delivers the best outcome for everyone who uses the road," he said. The study will take place over two stages and is expected to be completed in late 2023. A tender for the second stage, covering the Ney Road and Taylor Road intersections, is set to be released in coming months. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9c251f09-acb1-4f5c-a706-df13211de68b.jpg/r0_262_4032_2540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

State government launches study on Mount Cotton Road