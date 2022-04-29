Karen Williams thanks Redlands residents for ten years as mayor

comment, opinion,

When I was privileged to be elected Mayor of this great city 10 years ago I knew we stood at the dawn of a bright new era; what I didn't realise was just how bright that future would be. I've always known the key to unlocking our potential rested with our future generations of Redlanders, which is why I have been focused on creating a long term vision to give our young people the opportunities they rightly deserve, including the recreation areas for local families to play. This week our city took a big step to achieving this by adopting the Draft Birkdale Community Precinct Master Plan - the most exciting community vision in our city's history. This will be one of the largest community spaces in South East Queensland, and will include a Southbank-style public lagoon that the community has been asking for for years. This lagoon and the broader precinct are only possible thanks to us securing the whitewater venue for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games. Having an Olympics venue puts us in line for tens of millions of dollars in State and Federal Olympics funding in the precinct, enabling the other exciting facilities we are planning on the site, including the public lagoon, other recreation areas and restoration of the Heritage listed Willard's Farmhouse and outbuildings and World War II radio receiving station. In fact, there will be something for everyone. The draft master plan follows a decade of lobbying the Commonwealth Government to acquire the land, which they had previously slated for 400 houses. Council also purchased the adjacent Willard's Farm, saving it from demolition for units and allowing us to progress a vision for the valuable site. Birkdale Community Precinct is the largest and most diverse project of its kind ever planned for the city and the draft master plan shows what a truly superb showcase it will be for current and future generations. To achieve this we will need collaboration from all levels of government. This project has real potential to show how genuine collaboration at the highest level can deliver great outcomes for our community. Let's put politics aside and create this amazing space together.

