A Thornlands teacher has struck gold with her teaching methods, using ancient coins to teach students about historical civilisations. Carmel College Learning and Teaching Leader Diana Platt has become an expert in deciphering coins and relics throughout her career. The Brisbane Catholic Education employee is sharing her tricks in using ancient coins to engage students in her classroom with other history teachers. Ms Platt said coins were an important tool in the study of ancient history. "Ancient coins provide insight into society, beliefs, power, politics, and economics of civilisations," she said. "Often coins are the only archaeological evidence we have of an ancient civilisation and by demonstrating a way for teachers to integrate ancient coins in the classroom, it provides our students with the power to decipher the past." Ms Platt had two pages published in the Annual Journal of the Queensland History Teachers Association, QHistory, about teaching students to decipher ancient coins in the classroom. "I wrote this journal entry to encourage other Ancient History Teachers to teach the skill of interpreting coins, not only to keep the skill alive, but to also educate students about how coins can give us real insight into past civilisations." Carmel College School Principal Stephen Adair said Ms Platt had re imagined the way both students and teachers looked at ancient history. "Her passion for ancient history has been passed down to our students, and some of whom will become archaeologists and ancient history teachers themselves," Mr Adair said.

