As the number of women playing darts in Australia rises, a Redlands club is calling for more ladies to pick up darts and have a throw. Until recently, darts has been regarded as a prominently male driven sport, with loud, beer swilling pub darts culture. This has been the norm since the sport originated in medieval English taverns where archers threw arrows for competition. It has now progressed into a highly entertaining gender neutral sport. The Redlands Darts Association welcomes 107 players in weekly rounds and only 16 of them are females. The club encourages more women to come along and hopes to grow female participation numbers in years to come. Women can join teams of other like minded darts players, meet others, improve their game, and have the opportunity to compete at national tournaments. Last month player Amanda Loch won the Victoria Easter classic, and is just one of many examples to show women can go far in the sport. At the Redland Darts Association teams are mixed in a fun and friendly atmosphere. The Redlands Darts Association hosts weekly competitive fixtures every Wednesday night with mixed team and singles competitions, an over 50s social group on Friday mornings and potluck and social games on Friday nights If you are interested in giving darts a try, contact Ann on 0409265263. Projectile Dysfunction 10, Dumpstarz 6; Jokers 12, Dart Vaders 4; Fun Guns 11, Game of Throwns 5. Highest peg: Men - Ben Justice 115, Women - Amanda Loch 110. Archers 9, Mix it Up 7; Whooo Cares 9, Ducks Nuts 7; Sonic Death Monkeys 12, Funny Tuckers 4. Highest peg: Men - Nathan Morphew 112, Women - Julie Dewey 70. Bridge Burners 8, 60's are Us 6; Phantom Throwers 9, What's the Point 5; Red Barons 12, 3 Darts to the Wind 2. Highest peg: Men - Chris Matthews 94, Women - Camile Teoh 55. 180's went to Chris Krabbe, Amanda Loch, Ben Justice, Robert Drift (2), Shane Jackson, Sean Linnane, Dave Auger, Jeremy Fagg, Bill Potter, Dominic Fahey, Damien Booker, Dave Dewey, Brendan Moelands.

