MAYOR Karen Williams has seen a pandemic, floods, fires and a winning Olympic bid during a decade-long stint at the helm of Redland City Council. As plans were unveiled for one of the most significant projects in council's history at a special meeting on Thursday, Cr Williams quietly ticked past 10 years as Mayor. The Birkdale Community Precinct master plan, which will feature an Olympic whitewater venue and public lagoon, is touted to transform the historic 62-hectare site over two decades. Speaking to the Redland City Bulletin about the top job's greatest challenges ahead of the master plan decision, Mayor Williams reflected on the rise of social media and how it was influencing democracy. She warned online abuse targeted at public figures would be to the detriment of good people putting their hand up for office. "My colleagues have probably seen me struggle through some of this over time, because I am a person who loves people, I love my city and I want to do the right thing," Cr Williams said. "When people want to turn you into something evil and criminal, it makes it really difficult. "I have a very supportive family ... and one of the reasons I focus on the future is because it actually takes you out of what you are dealing with in the present. "I don't really care what I am remembered for, I just go through life knowing I did my best and that's what gets me through reading that stuff." Elected in 2004, Cr Williams served about eight years as a divisional councillor before defeating Melva Hobson at the 2012 polls to win the top job. She said one of the most exciting moments came early in her career when a humble weather station at Cleveland put Redlands on the map. "We were referred to as a leafy bayside suburb of Brisbane, we hadn't really formed our own identity," Cr Williams said. "I knew that we weren't Brisbane and people in Redlands didn't want to be Brisbane, they liked the sense of community here. "One of the first exciting moments for me was when we got our weather station back. "It is sometimes those really small things that give you a profile. Now we feature as Redlands Coast on some of those [TV news weather maps]." Cr Williams will be the longest-serving Redland City Mayor by the time locals head to the polls for local government elections in 2024. By then, Redlands will be eight years and just two council terms away from hosting an Olympic event in its own backyard. Cr Williams has had many community advocacy roles throughout her tenure, including working to increase domestic violence support in the Redlands. "The Minister then was then Tracy Davis, who is now a Brisbane City councillor," she said. "I put our case to her and said 'we need our own coordinating body here for DV', which was consequently delivered. "We knew Maybanke was bursting at the seams and people didn't always want to be relocated outside of a city where their social and family networks are." Reflecting on the two-year COVID pandemic, Cr Williams said the strong sense of community in the Redlands had allowed for council to take a hands-on approach to managing the trying circumstances. "We were able to reach out to the various organisations and check in, unlike Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast," she said. "We did our best, putting a package together to support whoever we could. It is fair to say as we navigated those two years we had a better understanding. "I think the organisation did great work, and so did the other levels of government quite frankly, providing much needed grant funding. "It was definitely a challenge when we had to deal with our Indigenous families on North Stradbroke Island and how we could protect them, because obviously they were a very vulnerable group." Read more local news here

