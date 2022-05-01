news, local-news, TNL, Phil Johnson, the new liberals, federal election, candidate, bowman

By placing the LNP as his last preference on his election ballot, TNL (formerly The New Liberals) Bowman candidate Phil Johnson hopes to send a message to major parties and restore voters' trust in the political system. Mr Johnson moved to the Redlands 18 months ago and plans to "plant his roots" in the area, but wants to create a better future for its residents. He said Australians had lost trust in their political leaders and hoped to restore faith in the political system. "I'm unhappy with the performance of federal politicians and the fact that we Australians simply cannot hold them to account," he said "Australia is running low on trust in politicians because of inaction on rights, including protections for women, and lack of disclosure, truth, transparency, reporting and accountability." He said his party's preferences would list the Greens Party first, followed by Labor. "It's then a toss-up between Pauline Hanson's Party and the UAP, but we know that the Liberal National Party will always be last on our preference list," Mr Johnson said. "This will send a message against the behaviours from leaders that we see as being inappropriate." Mr Johnson said issues he would address in the Redlands if elected aligned with the national interest, including the cost of living, infrastructure, and the development of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. "Only the federal government can create money to build, to lead and to invest in the future," he said. "Australia needs to rebuild confidence in its institutions, and to do that it needs new leadership, new vision and new action."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/a26ae5d5-265d-44e9-9cb2-8e22a79f148f.JPG/r200_268_5907_3492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg