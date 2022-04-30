news, local-news, netball, redland netball association, state titles, championship, state age, queensland

Redland netball players are headed to the Gold Coast to chase victory and compete against the best young players in the state. The Senior Nissan State Age championships for ages 15-17 will be held at the Hinterland District Netball Association on the Gold Coast this weekend, with 46 associations from across Queensland to attend. Redland Netball teams have put in the work at training to take the competition by storm at the annual state championships. Under 16 A team coach Neville Morris said his players would need to focus on team work and composure, but still have fun both on and off the court. "I am very excited to see how the girls have progressed so far this season. They have performed really well at lead up carnivals and are ready for the state age competition," Mr Morris said. "I feel that every game we play will be tough and we cannot take any of our opponents lightly as they are all great teams themselves. "The girls are very excited about the upcoming weekend and can't wait until Saturday morning when it all starts." Under 16 B team coach Toni Shmalkuche said the state championships were a great showcase of sporting talent and was excited to see her team rise to the challenge. "We will need to focus on playing our game, bringing our training into the game and playing with constant level of intensity from the starting whistle to the final whistle," Ms Shmalkuche said. "This team is the most amazing group of young ladies who embody the meaning of team spirit. "If they play strong, be smart and dynamic, they will achieve a great result." Under 15 A team coach Alison Gage said her team had fully prepared for the competition in training and every opponent would be a challenge. "I'm looking forward to watching my team bring everything we have been working on during the season at training and lead up carnivals to the courts this weekend," Ms Gage said. "To win our division the girls will need to focus on being smart and making good decisions on the court and giving 100 per cent as a team at each game. Also trusting each other on the court to do their job. "My training sessions have prepared my team mentally and physically for the next 3 days of tough netball." Under 15 B team coach Carrie-Anne Clemesha said her team was hoping to achieve a spot in division one after the first day of games and hoped to improve on their fourth place overall result from last year. "The girls are looking forward to the challenges at representative level and we have worked on a lot of fitness this season, with great results being shown," Ms Clemesha said. "My team will need to really focus on not dropping their heads when the competition is a little tougher. "The weather is going to be a lot warmer than other years, as the event is in April not July." The State Age competition kicks off Saturday, April 30 and finishes Monday, May 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/da0444f8-b04b-4bce-9325-46adcfab5569.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg