The LNP has funded a project to recover high-purity minerals in Cleveland to support the Redlands economy and create jobs. Brisbane and Canberra based company Lava Blue will receive up to $5.24 million for its project to develop modular re-processing technology to recover high-purity alumina, magnesium and critical minerals from vanadium mine waste. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike said the research would be conducted at the Redlands Research Station in Cleveland. "A $5.2 million grant to Lava Blue will support the company's position in the growing critical minerals market providing exciting new economic opportunities for our region," Mr Pike said. "Lava Blue is investing in new technology to extract and process several critical minerals from waste in a pilot program partnering with Queensland University of Technology's Common User Vanadium facility. "The facility will contribute to development of a battery minerals supply chain in Queensland, contributing to Australia's growing role in the global critical minerals market." The Lava Blue project is one of four to receive a grant through the $200 million Critical Minerals Accelerator Initiative. Managing director Michael McCann said the grant was a significant contribution to the $12 million project throughout the next two and a half years. "This grant will allow Lava Blue processes to be applied to recovery of a number of valuable minerals from vanadium pentoxide processing waste, including high purity alumina and potentially magnesium and residual vanadium," Mr McCann said. "The outcome will be to greatly improve the economics of vanadium recovery and provide new supplies of high-purity minerals into global battery supply chains."

