FORMER Brisbane Lions player Matt Hammelmann has made a strong start to the new QAFL season, averaging a tick over six goals per game after three matches back in Redlands colours. The reigning Ray Hughson Medal winner has been among the stand-out performers for Redland-Victoria Point, kicking eight goals against Morningside and nine against Sherwood. Hammelmann, who played 12 AFL games for the Lions, booted a whopping 42 goals in just 10 games for Aspley Hornets last season. The full-forward has racked up 19 for the Sharks already this season, putting him well and truly in the frame to achieve a similar feat in 2022. Coach Phil Carse said off-season recruit Brock Aston had also stood up in the opening rounds, averaging more than 30 disposals per game. "He has just been really consistent across the three games we've played so far," he said. Sharks co-captain and proud club man Scott Miller was another player who has impressed Carse in the opening rounds. "He has been outstanding with his defensive one-on-ones from half-back. He has really been able to win a lot of those contests and win a lot of the footy himself," Carse said. Broadbeach managed to contain Hammelmann in round four, downing Sharks 71-48 at Totally Workwear Park last weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/430d8423-bf60-4837-8ed0-0b3775e9708a.JPG/r0_18_950_555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg