news, local-news, federal election 2022, Liberal Party of Australia, Henry Pike

Labor and Liberal politicians have spent the first half of the election campaign shouting scare tactics through a megaphone. On Thursday, the release of the annual inflation figure of 5.1 per cent put a scare into federal politicians. But will it matter? Has the public already decided for whom they'll vote? I was at the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Wednesday night, co-hosting the event with Chamber president, the very switched on Rebecca Young. At the end of the evening, I asked the crowd, "How many of you have already made up your mind who you are voting for?" On my count, 45 of the 60 people in the room put up their hands to indicate they had. Of the dozen people who were willing to tell me afterwards in one-on-one chats who they'd vote for, 100 per cent of them told me they'd be voting for Henry Pike. I reckon that's a pretty strong indication of how election night will go in Bowman. Most had the same three answers when I asked them why they were voting for the Liberal Party. "Scott Morrison may not always tell the truth and be unpopular, but he won't tax us as much as Labor will." "The Liberals look after older Australians better." And my personal favourite, "We always vote Liberal." The first two assertions can be challenged. Respected economists have proven the tax revenue as a share of the economy was highest under prime minister John Howard. Next was the current Coalition government, elected in 2013. Do the Liberals look after older Australians better than Labor? Talk to anyone in an aged care home and you might find a different perspective. However, it was the "I always vote Liberal" reason you'll never shake, no matter how convincing an argument you give. The annual inflation figure of 5.1 per cent is the highest since the introduction of the GST more than 20 years ago. The GST is a tax the Liberal/National Party established, and it is the biggest single tax slug on individuals and businesses ever introduced. It accounts for about 15 per cent of Australia's total tax haul. Still, those facts would not change a single vote of the people I spoke with at the candidates' forum. I recently attended a young person's forum outside this electorate and asked the same question. The age of the 50 or so attendees was between 18 and 25. The answer was the exact opposite. None said they'd vote for the Liberal Party. Why? "Morrison lies all the time and is not serious about climate change." "What they did with Robodebt and the grant rorts was criminal." And the refrain amongst women at the event; "The PM does not respect women, so he won't get my vote." I am not prepared to say the government can't win the election. The PM is a confident campaigner and has candidates who present themselves impressively, like Henry Pike. I will say the Liberal Party is a shoo-in in Bowman whether it deserves to be or not. So, congratulations in advance to Henry Pike.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/da474d5f-acb3-4f6c-8328-9013d4456907.JPG/r0_58_6000_3448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg