This past week, the flathead biting on the bottom of an outgoing tide was a feature. Shore-based anglers were delighted to catch these excellent tasting fish. Soft plastic and hardbody lures produced the results. The Redland Coast has many excellent land-based options: Raby Bay canals, Raby Bay foreshore, Cleveland Point, Wellington Point, Victoria Point, and Redland Bay boat ramp. Gavin Kennedy from Thornlands caught an excellent flathead fishing from his kayak close to the shore of Coochiemudlo Island. Prawns are still high on the agenda for those casting for them. In the ten years I have lived on Coochiemudlo Island, I have never seen so many boats targeting prawns out the front of the island. We are reaping the benefit of all the rain we have endured this year. I went fishing twice this past week, and the sounder was lit up with bait I took to be prawns. I caught snapper to 50cm and a few nice sweetlip in the 40cm range. One cannot get any fresher fish than eating fish you have sourced yourself. I used live hardy heads, mullet and locally netted prawns given to me by my fishing mate. The off-shore fishing was good and snapper on the 18 and 24-fathom reefs. Dolphin fish are abundant, and the deeper reefs pearl perch on the bite. Kingfish and amberjack are also on the bite. The wind forecast for this week is not great for offshore fishing, so it is best to explore the artificial reef systems. Whiting numbers are improving and the Amity Banks is a top location. Yabbies, worms, and small pieces of squid are doing the damage. I caught several winter whiting in my bait net, so they are worth targeting along the foreshores. At the North Pine Dam, though the water is still murky on the freshwater, fish are returning. On Sunday, Ray Kennedy and a mate caught thirty-four bass. Also, red claw catches increased with 50 good-sized red claw from 4 opera house pots using dog pellets for bait. The upper reaches of the Hinze dam produced quality fish, with surface lures being particularly effective. If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com. Michael des David has 20 years of experience fishing in the bay and shares his knowledge with armature and experienced fishers through his coaching sessions.

