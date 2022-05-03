news, local-news, soccer, football sport, redlands united, red devils

Inspirational skipper Sam Langley led the Red Devils to victory in their top of the table clash at Perry Park on Saturday. Last Saturday evening the Red Devils prevailed in the top of the table clash at Perry Park when they overcame a very strong Brisbane Strikers side 2-1 to move clear top on the FQPL1 Table. Redlands came out of the blocks strongly and after only two minutes Ryo Emoto had the ball in the back of the net after fine lead up play by Ben Njie but unfortunately after a long discussion with the linesman the goal was disallowed for offside. With the Redlands players out of position celebrating the goal Strikers sent it long to Jordan Farina trying to catch Redlands off guard. Redlands goalkeeper Joel D'Cruz was alert to the situation and managed to cut out the ball, but it also was called back for offside. The ball was then sent long again into the Strikers goal area only for the officials to call another offside, in the space of a minute. The first 10-15 minutes were all Redlands with the game played mostly in the Strikers half of the field. The Red Devils were pressing hard and closing down the Strikers at every opportunity. Midway through the half, Strikers had their best period of the game, as they looked to use their height advantage. A cross from out wide was met by a Strikers' head but was denied by a diving D'Cruz save. A dominant header from a corner was cleared off the goal line at the far post and a shot from the clearance found D'Cruz perfectly positioned to safely take the ball. The remainder of the half was a battle ranging from goal box to goal box with neither side gaining the advantage. As the second half commenced Redlands came out, fired up and created more and more scoring opportunities whilst limiting the Strikers scoring chances. The breakthrough came on 61 minutes when from a Redlands free kick the ball was cleared out wide in the goal box where Ryota Sumiyoshi was first to the ball and fouled from behind inside the box giving the referee no choice but to award a penalty. Ryo Emoto stood up to take the penalty and making no mistake to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead. On 67 minutes the Red Devils almost extended the lead when a Ben Njie free kick beat Borean in goals but hit the far post and bounced back across the goal and the Redlands players following in the free kick were unable to control the rebounding ball giving the defenders time to get back. The resultant goal kick went straight to Emoto who slid across the goal mouth and slipped the ball past the defender and despairing Borean giving Redlands a 2-0 lead. Strikers had developed a reputation as comeback kings over the past few weeks and weren't to be discounted as they increased the pressure on the Redlands defense. Strikers really stepped up the pressure on the Redlands defense in the last 8 minutes but Redlands were able to absorb the pressure and repel the Strikers advances. Against the run of play, Sumiyoshi stole the ball on the edge of the box worked it to the byline and cut the ball back to Njie in the six yard box whose shot unfortunately found Borean who comfortably took the ball. On 90 minutes Strikers were awarded a penalty when D'Cruz was adjudged to have fouled Farina whilst clearing a ball. Farina made no mistake to put the Strikers on the board. The remainder of the game was played around the Strikers end of the field and the final score ran out 1-2 in favour of the Red Devils. Next weekend Redlands are at home Saturday 7 May against the in-form Magpies Crusaders United, at 6pm.

