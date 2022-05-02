news, local-news, mudcrabs, rugby union, club, match, tackle, easts rugby union, hat trick, try

Redlands star Jackson Koviac scored a hat trick against Easts Rugby Union as his team dominated the Brisbane side to win round two of the Normanby Cup competition. With a final score of 45-3, the top Mudcrabs' men's team adapted their game in the first half to pull off the blitz, leaving one of their toughest competitors try-less for the game. Player Jay Dowdell said performances from Jackson Koviac and George Habib sealed the win for the muddies. "Jackson's strong ball carries were influential and George's aggression and ability to like with the outside backs led to a lot of try scoring opportunities," he said. Koviac scored a hat trick with three out of the team's seven tries which went to Gerradus Oti, Tristan Back, Tyler Papuni and Habib. Dowdell said his team performed well once they adapted their game and built momentum after realising initial tactics were not going to get them the win. "It was something we noticed after about the first 20 minutes where we were playing too much down in their half," he said. "Once we started playing more field position by kicking it down into their half we were able to score more points." He said they were able to bump up the scores after changing their game. "It was nil all for a long time but once we scored one try we were able to score another two pretty quickly before half time," Dowdell said. "I guess once we scored the first one we were able to start getting on a roll. "Once we started playing a bit more field position and using the ball out wide we just started piling points on. "We were also showing a little more discipline around the breakdown and not giving away too many penalties to score more tries." Dowdell said they would need to focus on maintaining this discipline ahead of their away game against North's this Friday. "We just need to make sure we play just as well away from home..."

