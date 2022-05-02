news, local-news, SES, ausbuild, redlands, floods 2022, NRL, new zealand warriors, thanked, recognised

Volunteers from Redlands, Moreton and Brisbane State Emergency Service (SES) units were recognised for tireless efforts in the February floods in front of a crowd of more than 6,000 at the New Zealand Warriors Rugby League home game last weekend. More than 200 SES volunteers, QFES personnel and their families were given complimentary tickets to sit back and enjoy an afternoon of rugby league. 12 uniformed SES members took the field to make a guard of honour as players from the Warriors and the Canberra Raiders side ran out of the sheds at Moreton Daily Stadium. Moreton Bay Regional Council SES local controller Sean Harrop said Redland officers were instrumental in helping them assist flood affected Moreton residents. "They obviously had to respond to some tasks during the initial bouts of rain but they weren't as heavily impacted as us," Mr Harrop said. "It was great to have them come up and help us complete the outstanding tasks. "The really important part about SES is we help each other, so if one unit needs help we'll go and assist them and they'll come to help us too, so that's what makes SES great." SES volunteers responded to about 13,000 call outs during the February flood event, in communities across South-East Queensland. "During the initial wave of the floods, we did many rescues and evacuations that people cut off by flood water or their foot home was inundated," Mr Harrop said. "When the floodwaters subsided we helped a lot with recovery work." The game day passes were gifted to volunteers by Redlands born community developer Ausbuild. The company sponsors the NZ Warriors while they play out of Moreton Daily Stadium for the entirety of the 2022 season. Ausbuild joint managing director Matthew Bell said it was important to pay tribute to the volunteers who helped get SEQ communities back on their feet. "We just wanted to take the time to recognise the SES not just in the Moreton Bay region but across Brisbane for the efforts that they've gone to in the recent floods." In recognition of the SES volunteers, the Warriors donated a signed jersey during the half time entertainment.

