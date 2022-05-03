Thieves strike in Moreton Bay

news, local-news, crime, police, moreton bay, solar panels, buoys, redlands, redland city council, karen williams

For the second time in just three weeks a Redland City community property has been targeted by thieves. Solar panels worth $750 each from two water quality testing buoys from Moreton Bay were allegedly stolen last week. In two separate incidents the solar panels were stolen from monitoring buoys in Moreton Bay about 100m offshore from the Aquatic Paradise canal entrance channel and adjacent to the Raby Bay eastern canal entrance. The solar panels power equipment which provides water quality data used for dredging programs in Raby Bay, Aquatic Paradise and Weinam Creek. The incident comes after copper cabling was damaged and stolen at the Redland Showgrounds in an alleged late night crime incident, causing significant damage, leaving touch football players in the dark and ratepayers slapped with the bill. Mayor Karen Williams said the solar panel theft was another low blow against Redlands Coast residents and ratepayers. "Again, ratepayers have to foot the bill for the actions of thieves who obviously have no respect for our community," Ms Williams said. "When you include the contractor costs to re-install the panels plus the bill to repair the lighting cable stolen from the showgrounds, it adds up to a massive impost which ratepayers have to fund." "It is so disappointing and, quite frankly, makes me so angry. "Council is now investigating ways to better secure public property against thieves and stem the risk of this happening again, but this also will come at a cost to ratepayers. "So please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police." Ms Williams said anyone who saw anything or had information about the which may be useful should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink online or 131 444.

