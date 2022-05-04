news, local-news, birds, watchers, moreton bay, tourism, bridlife australia, economy, toondah harbour

As Toursim Australia data finds environmental tourists contribute more than $600,000 to the Moreton Bay region, Redland residents plan to march through Cleveland to raise awareness and protect natural areas. The data surveyed bird watchers across Australia, including 930 people who visited Moreton Bay. Researcher Dr Rochelle Steven's report for BirdLife Australia found tourists to Moreton Bay contributed up to $635,000 to the local economy, spending about $700-800 each in the region. "We believe this market has huge potential to grow..." Dr Steven said. "However, it is important to note that these tourists are seeking such tourist experiences in intact natural areas. "The presence of birds and other wildlife is also dependent on the ongoing protection of their natural habitat." Moreton Bay was marked a Key Biodiversity Area "in danger" of habitat loss and degradation threats in the report. Almost 85 per of respondents said attractions in the area were the "pristine and intact natural areas" followed by Moreton Bay Birds and other Moreton Bay wildlife, both chosen by 82 per cent. About 82 per cent of respondents said they would be deterred from visiting the area if a large-scale development was established in Moreton Bay and Pumicestone KBA. Encounter Freediving owner Emily Shaw said protecting the natural habitat in the Redlands was important to helping local businesses like hers stay afloat. "As communities are trying to recover from the pandemic, we should make the most of the potential to grow new markets," Ms Shaw said. "Upgrading the ferry terminals to and from North Stradbroke Island and appropriate small-scale development would be a boost to our community and can proceed without destroying the very nature that people come to our region to enjoy." The Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) Community Bayside is leading a 'Walk for Toondah' event for residents concerned about plans for a development of Toondah Harbour at Redland Bay. Up to 400 people from the Redlands and across Brisbane are expected to attend to march alongside ACF, BirdLife Australia, Wilderness Society, Redlands2030, Koala Action Group and other organisations. Local indigenous Elder, Norm Enoch, will make the welcome to country and the ABCs Jerry Coleby-Williams and Robert Bush of the Queensland Wader Study Group will address the crowd People will convene from 9am at Cleveland's Raby Bay Harbour Park beside the railway station. From 9.30 they will complete a circuit via Wynyard, Middle and Wellington Streets, expected to return to Raby Bay Park at 10.30am.

