A Thornlands swimmer is defying the odds and is on her way to becoming a Paralympic swimmer and role model for athletes with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Summer Skye Crisp was first in the pool at 12-weeks-old and at 13-years-old she is fast rising in the ranks as a top performing Multi Class (MC) S19 athlete. Swimming Australia introduced the MC S19 category this year for athletes with high functioning autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with no intellectual impairment. In April, Crisp attended the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide and competed in nine events and finals for the first time as an MC S19 swimmer, with top ten finishes against some of the best in the country. Crisp's mother Tamara Crisp said her daughter was diagnosed with ASD at two and a half years old. "We were told she would likely never talk, that she would remain non-verbal, never build meaningful relationships, she would have sensory difficulties, and struggle in social situations," Ms Crisp said. "She started infant swimming lessons and was so happy and peaceful in the water, so she has simply never stopped." Ms Crisp said her daughter trained seven times a week at the Chandler Swimming Club and was proud to redefine what it meant to be an athlete with ASD. "From an ASD perspective... it directly affects things like reaction and starting times diving off the blocks, scaffolding complex instructions into more manageable pieces, and the need to build a close, communicative and entirely trusting working relationship with coaches," Ms Crisp said. "For Summer-Skye the most important thing to her is an overall feeling of belonging and that she is valued by her teammates as an equal." With no scoring system available to establish records for the S19 class yet, Crisp currently a combined 25 open women's and 13-years girls national and state swimming records and is one of Australia's most promising young Multi-Class swimmers. Ms Crisp said she hoped the ASD community could be better represented in Paralympic sport but Swimming Australia was going leaps and bounds to include ASD athletes. "Summer-Skye's long term goal is to become the first S19 swimmer to compete as an Australian Paralympic team member," she said. "She wants to encourage other ASD athletes with a love of swimming to get involved in Multi Class sport, work hard to overcome obstacles, and realise that there is a place for everybody in sport." Crisp also competes as a state level gymnast and balances gymnastics with swimming while in year nine at Carmel College. Her next swimming competition is the Australian School Swimming Championships, where she will represent the Queensland team.

