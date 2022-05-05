news, local-news, rugby, union, wallaroos, shannon parry, redlands rugby union, mudcrabs

Mudcrabs Rugby Union's Shannon Parry has been named Wallaroos captain for Australia's upcoming test series, but says she will always feel at home at the Redlands club. Parry started playing rugby when she was 18-years-old after growing up on the sidelines. "Rugby has always been a big part of my life. I've got a New Zealand dad who loved rugby and a brother who played, so I was always the sister on the sidelines" she said. "I was playing tennis and hockey but I was looking for a different challenge." Parry started her career at Easts Rugby Union but moved to the Redlands Club in 2012 when she met fellow Australian representative Cheyanne Campbell. Parry developed her skills in the Redlands before signing a professional contract and moving to Sydney. She is now one of the top players in the country and a duel Olympian winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics with the Australian women's sevens team. Parry retired from international sevens last year and returned to 15-a-side rugby. "I love the mateship, the challenge, the battle that goes on the field," she said. "It's a challenging sport at a club level or an international level and I've been really fortunate to travel the world playing sevens for Australia and representing my country." "It's crazy to think how long I've been in the game now where 12 years down the track I'm still playing and absolutely loving it." Parry captained the Queensland Reds Super W team in their 2022 season and this Friday she will lead the Wallaroos out to Suncorp Stadium for a test match against the Fijiana. "I'm very honoured and privileged to be in this set up and to be able to wear the green and gold again is something really exciting," she said She is still involved with the Muddies and said she always felt welcome at the Redlands Club. "Every time I walk into the club, it's just such a nice family community and when I go back there it's like I never left," Parry said. "Once you go away for a year, five years, ten years, once you're a muddy always a muddy so it's a club I hold close to my heart for sure." Redlands Rugby Union will hold it's annual Ladies Day round this Saturday May 7. The ladies team will play against Logan at 12.20pm and will join about 100 ladies in the clubhouse to celebrate after the game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/22bb4372-d30b-4e9a-9f3b-f86f8288f12f.jpg/r0_474_5107_3359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg