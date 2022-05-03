news, local-news, redland city council, road upgrades, wellington street/panorama drive, federal funding, Urban congestion fund, karen williams

Redland roads are in for a $30 million boost as stage one of the Wellington Street/Panorama Drive road upgrade gets underway with limited disruptions expected for drivers. The project is supported by the Australian Government's Urban Congestion Fund to help residents get around the Redlands safer and faster. Mayor Karen Williams said the first stage would duplicate Boundary Road to South Street, Cleveland, with work to begin "in the near future," and completed by the end of 2023. "Nobody likes being stuck in traffic and representing one of Council's largest ever road investments, this project will reduce congestion and help residents get home to their families sooner," Ms Williams said. The Wellington Point/Panorama Drive road duplication is expected to be completed in three stages over the next eight years at a cost of $90 million, with exact time frames subject to funding. Stage two will duplicate South Street, Thornlands to Bay Street, Cleveland from 2024-2027. Stage three will duplicate Bay Street to Russell Street, Cleveland from 2027-2030. Division 3 Councillor Paul Golle said construction would bring limited disruption for drivers and create about 140 jobs. "Redlands Coast residents will directly benefit from the creation of around 70 local jobs related to the project, with a further 70 jobs to be created across Queensland," Mr Golle said. "Foresight from our city planners has allowed space for the road duplication, meaning impacts on neighbouring properties have been limited and works can be carried out with limited disruption to traffic flow." The project will also benefit from Federal Government funding for intersection upgrades at Ziegenfusz Road/Panorama Drive, Panorama Drive/Wellington Street and Wellington Street/Weippin Street. Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie said the project would build safer roads for all road users. "Duplication of this road will see additional shoulders for cyclists, dedicated turning lanes, a pedestrian and cyclist shared path for the full length on the western side of the road, and signalised intersections," she said. "These features will make it easier to use the road and improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/33085679-a1b0-4935-b935-04716794ffc8.jpg/r0_160_452_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Stage one of $90 million road safety upgrades begin at Cleveland