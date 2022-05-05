news, local-news, athletics, sport

Redlands athlete Kyle Bennett has been selected to represent Australia at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships in Colombia. Bennett has been selected to compete in the 400m hurdles and is raising money to cover the cost of travel, food, accommodation and any other competition related expenses. "Athletics Australia used to fund our expenses, but there was an incident a few years ago, and now they just stopped," Bennett says. Bennett says he's not the only athlete having to raise money through donations with social media posts from his peers prompting him to start his own fundraiser, setting a target of $6,000. "There were a few boys that started a GoFundMe on social media that just inspired me and I was like, I should do that, because it is a bit hard getting $6,000 out of nowhere," he says. Bennett, a natural athlete, began his athletics journey at a primary school sports carnival where his friend's mum noticed his raw speed and natural talent. "I was in grade two, and I was at a school carnival and my friend's mum saw me and said, 'Oh wow, that kid's pretty fast, he should do little athletics'," Bennett says. Bennett took the advice of his childhood friend's mother and joined Redlands Little Athletics as an under-eight, training with the sports club up until under-13s. Since his Little Athletics days in Redlands, Bennett has gone on to compete yearly in the Australian Track and Field Championships, training six days a week the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre in Mt Gravatt. He is hoping his relentless training schedule will see him achieve his sporting goals in Colombia later this year and encourages members of the public to make a donation of any size.

