South-east Queensland can expect a wet end to the week with daytime showers forecast for Thursday and Friday. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and a 40% chance of rain. Light winds are expected with temperatures to fall between 12 and 16 degrees overnight, rising to mid to high 20s during the day. Sun protection is recommended from 9:10 am to 2:10 pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 5. Similar temperatures are expected for Thursday with an 80% chance of showers forecast during the day. Low overnight temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees will be experienced, with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s. Friday will bring more of the same with low overnight temperatures and daytime temperatures predicted to reach a high of 23. The south-east can expect a 70% chance of rainfall predicted to fall between 4 to 15mm. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight on Saturday reaching a low of 13 and a daytime high of 23. Rain is unlikely to fall over the weekend with 10% chance on Saturday dropping to 5% on Sunday. Cool temperatures will continue into next week with daytime highs in the low to mid 20s. Logan and the Scenic Rim can expect similar conditions with maximums of 26 degrees on Wednesday, cooling down to 23 degrees by Friday and remaining there for the weekend.

Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim in for wet end to week as showers forecast to lash region Jeremy Cook