Redlands Bayside Rotary Club took the plunge last month to raise money for two causes close to the hearts of the group members. The club hosted its annual Swim-a-thon at the Cleveland Aquatic Centre and has raised $18,000 for Maybanke accommodation and crisis support services and almost $9,000 for Put Them First foster care support. About 12 swimmers took part in the event on April 23 and 200 people donated to the cause. Wellington Point Rotary Club member Gordon Lawrence said the community chose to support two causes in 2022 for the first time in the Swim-a-thon's 12 year history. "We used to do a project called the Little Black Dress to fundraise for Maybanke, the domestic violence facility in the Redlands," Mr Lawrence said. "One of our members who used to run the event each year passed away just before we were going to run one before COVID in 2020, so we decided to do the Swim-a-thon for the same charity she cared so much about. "We also fundraised for Put Them First which assists in the program supporting new foster parents looking after young children from the ages of zero and two. "I was really impressed so we decided we'd run the Swim-a-thon for two causes." The Rotary Club teamed up with community group One Redlands to bring in the donations. Last year the event raised funds for solar panels to be installed at the Redland Community Centre, and Mr Lawrence said he hoped to continue the Swim-a-thon in the future for more causes. "It's a good, effective way of raising funds to get support from the community and corporate organisations through a fun, community oriented event," he said. "You don't have to be a good swimmer, anyone with a passion for the cause can get involved. "This is a great simple idea where you can just get your togs, sunscreen and goggles, jump in and swim for a good cause." Mr Lawrence said people could still donate to the causes online. Donate to the Put Them First Cause here, and to Maybanke here.

