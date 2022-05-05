news, local-news, art, st john's, safe harbour, toondah harbour, development, artist, cathedral, gallery

Works from 20 Redlands artists exploring nature on the bayside and the impacts of development will feature in an exhibition at a Brisbane Cathedral. The Safe Harbour Art Exhibition will open at St John's Cathedral Thursday May 19 at 6pm, with dean Peter Catt to open the gallery. Exhibition Director Rhyl Henzell said artworks would touch on environmental themes through print, paint, pottery and photography. "Redlands community support for this exhibition is so strong that we have charted a bus to get people from Cleveland to the Opening Night event," she said. Artists have used the exhibition address concerns about the proposed development of Toondah Harbour, which they say threatens koalas, turtles and migratory shorebirds like the eastern curlew. Artwork will be on display at St John's Cathedral for five weeks and available for purchase until June 26, with 25 per cent of sales to be donated to Birdlife Australia. The plight of migratory shorebirds will be the subject of a presentation by Robert Bush of the Queensland Wader Study Group, in the Cathedral on Wednesday, June 1 from 10.30am.

Threatened Redland species the subject of Brisbane art exhibition