Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary story of two intelligence officers that changed the course of World War II, saving tens of thousands of lives and breaking Hitler's deadly grip on Europe, by recruiting the skills of the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. It's 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe, and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge - how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre. It falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (played by Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (played by Matthew Macfadyen) to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war - centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. The plan was to trick the Nazis into thinking that Allied forces were planning to attack southern Europe by way of Greece rather than Sicily. Their plan was to get a corpse, equip it with misleading papers, then drop it off the coast of Spain where Nazi spies would take the bait. Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to alter the course of the war - defying logic, risking countless thousands of lives, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point. This real-life event proved a vital turning point in the Second World War. It is fair to say that it fundamentally altered the future of Europe. WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 4pm on Friday, May 13. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.

