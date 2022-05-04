Swing with the Swing Beans

news, local-news, folk redlands, swing beans, may 15

Swing along with The Swing Beans as the group's acoustic sound reinvents Texan swing dance hits from the southern states of the USA. The group is the special guest of the next Folk Redlands' event, being staged at Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue from 1pm to 4pm on May 15. Folk Redlands has been supporting the local music scene since 2005 and providing the opportunities for up-and-coming artists to perform. The afternoon will kick off with the popular Open Mic sessions which are open to musicians of all skill levels in acoustic, original, and traditional folk, blues and RnB. Folk Redlands provides the opportunity to perform on stage with professional sound, in front of the club's famously friendly and supportive audience. Musicians wanting to take advantage of the Open Mic sessions are advised to arrive early and register at the front desk to ensure a place on the blackboard. The event is free, but a gold coin donation is appreciated. Folk Redlands is a not-for-profit club with a focus on bringing people together through music. Regular events are held on the third Sunday of the month. More on folkredlands.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/10be9fd2-52f1-42cf-944d-2d3d6f72714a.png/r3_29_1277_749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Folk Redlands features Swing Beans on May 15