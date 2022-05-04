comment, opinion, so it goes, scrabble, winner

I thought I was happy being a loser until I tasted success. I used to feel bad if I beat someone else. I told myself I could cope with coming last, but I couldn't cope with another person's upset about the same. No wonder I always lost, bogged down with social sensibilities and compassion, never being able to get a view from the top. And so I find myself in a new and unfamiliar place where the loser (aka me) is now the winner (also me). I love it..I stand triumphantly on top, singing from the heights where all the winners live. The martyr in me has fled and I find myself beating my chest, King Kong style, skiting about every little winning moment. The game is scrabble, a game I have taken second place in for as long as my husband and I have been married. Sure, there have been the odd winning games, but generally I am the one who comes second, aka last in a two-player game. My mother always told me to play against someone who is better than me in order to improve. The improvement on the scrabble board has clearly been slow, but suddenly I possess a half dozen consecutive score sheets where I have gained the upper hand. And the point difference is considerable. There was one moment where my husband (of the sore loser category) tried to con me out of 50 points for using all of his tiles in one word. I had to point out to him that the 50 points could only be earned if the word was made with a full hand of tiles and not those left at the end of the game. I could see a bit more sore loser emerging at this point, so I said I'd give him the points, safe in the knowledge that the margin was larger than this anyway. Sometimes being a winner allows for a heavy lashing of generosity. Having said all this, I have learned from the master who has that skill of adding one X in somewhere and earning about 500 points (well maybe 30) with nary a backward glance. I have also scored all my winning hands something my husband has noted, saying that a good scorer beats a good player, any day. I think I'll keep on scoring too, just to make sure. - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/8a8ae7c7-1020-4eaf-b01b-6a4592bd713b_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1616_3456_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg