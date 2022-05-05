news, local-news, willards farm, redland city council, heritage listing, state heritage register, karen williams, don brown, birkdale community precinct

Redland City Council will appeal a decision to include almost three hectares of paddock space in the Williards Farm State Heritage listing in the hopes of creating more space for the upcoming Birkdale Community Precinct. Capalaba MP Don Brown says fighting the listing is a waste of ratepayers' dollars. Council voted to approve a draft Master Plan for the BCP last week and Mayor Karen Williams revealed the designs at a breakfast on Wednesday. Ms Williams said the Willards Farm homestead would become the "jewel in the crown" of the Birkdale Precinct, but that 2.8 hectares of paddock space included in the State Heritage listing was unnecessary. "We support the listing of the Willards farmhouse... it's the adjoining lot that we're questioning. We don't believe it meets the criteria of a state listing," she said. She confirmed council would appeal the State Heritage Council's decision to include the paddock space. "It doesn't meet any of the criteria that we understand the Queensland heritage council would assess it by," Ms Williams said. "On principle, we don't support it, neither does the state, neither do our independent heritage consultants. "They haven't given us a reason why they've included it, there have been some confidential oral submissions, but in the interest of transparency they need to explain what those submissions told them that was different to what they would normally use to assess the area." Mr Brown said the Heritage Council decision would not preclude development on the land and that Council would only need to consider its heritage significance. "The advice that the Department of Environment and Science (DES) has given to council states no aspect of council's current proposed master plan will greatly impact the heritage values of Willards Farm," he said. "So the question must be asked: why is council fighting to change the heritage listing and how much will this fight cost ratepayers? "The buck stops with the mayor, Karen Williams. She needs to ensure this council is spending ratepayers' money wisely, not on frivolous court cases." He said Ms Williams should respect the Heritage Council's decision that the paddocks also have significant cultural heritage. "There are a lot of people in our community who have fought for this important part of Redlands' history to be included on the register," Mr Brown said. "...the mayor should be funding upgrades for local roads, parks and other community projects."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/ca514f2f-b9df-4616-93ef-2c74e083d050.JPG/r3_93_5998_3480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg