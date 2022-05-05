news, local-news, federal election, voting

The Australian Electoral Commission is looking for temporary election workers throughout Queensland to help deliver the federal election on May 21. There are over 19,100 paid temporary jobs available in Queensland with jobs offered before, on and after election day in all electoral divisions. Election workers will be provided with training and support as the AEC stresses no election experience is required. AEC State Manager for Queensland Stephanie Attard says election work is great for earning a bit of extra money and contributing to your community. "We want to have people working at polling places who reflect our diverse population, so we welcome registrations of interest from everyone - including people who speak a language in addition to English, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and people with a disability," says Ms Attard. "It's an opportunity to get paid to have a front row seat to see democracy in action," she says. The AEC says they have implemented a range of COVID-19 safety measures to help keep voters and workers safe amidst the ongoing threat of the pandemic. These measures include social distancing, venue capacity limits, regular hand sanitising and cleaning of voting booths. The AEC has said all temporary election workers will need to wear a face mask while working and be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption. Those who are interested in temporary election work are encouraged to head to the AEC website and submit an online declaration of interest form. Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/a26e9457-1730-425f-b1c8-e455bb3fbe49.jpg/r0_71_3243_1903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg