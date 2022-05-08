news, local-news, swimming, sports

Three young Redlands swimmers have proven triumphant in the pool during the month of April, all winning medals at the 2022 Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Thomas Pattison, Dylan Pieterse and Keahne Bergin defied all personal expectations last month, walking away from the national swim meet bearing medals aplenty. Thomas Pattison now trains at Anglican Church Grammar School on a swimming scholarship, having been poached only a few years earlier from Redlands Swim Club. Pattison says this years triumph follows a year of hard work after last year's shock disappointment which saw him make the final of the 100m butterfly but was denied the opportunity to compete due to a self-marshalling mishap. Amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swimming Australia made the decision at last year's swim championships to introduce self-marshalling measures for all races in order to promote social distancing and reduce the number of people on the pool deck. This meant for finals, swimmers had to individually report to the pool deck at least two events prior to their event and any later would be deemed a withdrawal. "I was listening to music just mentally preparing when the social media girl came and told me I had to go and I didn't even have my swimsuit on," Pattison says. "I got my suit on in about ten seconds and got to marshalling and they told me I couldn't," he says. "I was stressed and then I was angry with myself for missing such a big opportunity." Pattison made sure last year's disappointment remained a distant memory heading in to this year's meet, winning gold and silver in the U16 boys 50m and 100m butterfly respectively. "I was more relieved because all my hard work had paid off and it was very unexpected, I wasn't expecting the medal at all." Pattison's coach Ben Allen was nothing short of praise for the rising swim star. "He's just a phenomenal racer," Allen says. "Missing that race last year hurt a lot, it hurts a lot more than he lets on and being able to come back this year and lay down a very, very impressive performance that will hopefully set him up for next year to make the Junior Australia team." Dylan Pieterse is another young swimmer on the rise from Redlands who trains at Redlands Swim Club with fellow rising swim star Keahne Bergin. Together they did their swimming community proud as Dylan romped home with gold medals in the U14 boys 100m and 50m butterfly and a gold and a silver in the 100m and 200m backstroke. "I looked up, saw the time, I saw I was two seconds ahead of everyone and it was one of the best feelings I've ever had," says Pieterse, speaking on his first medal win. Keahne Bergin's silver medal win was one of raw emotion having overcome her own personal injury battles to place second in the U13 girls 50m breaststroke. Bergin's injury troubles make training difficult, forcing her to regularly swim through painful flare-ups. "It's difficult for me to train, I have to just push through the pain," she says. "I was very relieved and excited because I hadn't had a very good lead up because of the injury, so yeah, I was very excited and overwhelmed." Bergin's mum Wendy was full of praise for her daughter, saying she was immensely proud of her daughter's hard work. "Proud. Very proud, they've done themselves so proud," Ms Bergin said. The championships proved fruitful for the young athletes who now turn their sights to future Olympic selections and their ultimate prize, Brisbane 2032.

